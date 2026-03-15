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Trump threatens more strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, pushes allies on Strait of Hormuz

The comments marked ‌an escalation in rhetoric from the president, who had previously said the US targeted only military sites on Kharg.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 01:30 IST
World newsDonald Trump

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