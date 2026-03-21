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Trump threatens to put ICE agents in airports over funding impasse

Trump has said his immigration policies are intended to curb illegal immigration ​and improve national security.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:47 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpImmigration and Customs Enforcement

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