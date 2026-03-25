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Trump to ease smog rules on summer gasoline to bring down prices

The move would make gasoline cheaper by not forcing refiners and retailers to switch to more costly summer blends.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 02:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpEnergy

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