<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> is sending special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran's foreign minister, <em>CNN</em> reported on Friday, citing two administration officials familiar with the matter.</p>.Austrian president trolls Trump, says autocrats attack truth to stay in power.<p>Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend but he will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress, <em>CNN</em> said. </p>