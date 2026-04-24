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Trump to send Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan for Iran talks: Reports

Vice ‌President JD Vance ‌is ‌not currently planning to attend but he ⁠will ⁠be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress, report said.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:39 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaJared Kushner

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