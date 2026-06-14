Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump turns 80, hosts UFC fight night at White House

President Trump and his family members will cheer the fighters from the ringside along with Hollywood stars and special invitees.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 16:43 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWhite HouseUFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us