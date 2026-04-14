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Trump turns on Meloni, says he is 'shocked' by Italian leader

Meloni had been a vociferous supporter of Trump, but she has criticised his ⁠decision to go to war with Iran, and ‌on Monday, denounced his weekend criticism ​of Pope Leo as 'unacceptable'.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:20 IST
World newsDonald TrumpGiorgia Meloni

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