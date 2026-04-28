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Trump unhappy with Iranian proposal, US official says

Earlier in the day, ​Trump discussed ⁠the proposal with his top national security aides.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 01:03 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 01:03 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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