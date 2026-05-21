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Trump vows United States will retrieve uranium from Iran

Retrieving the uranium is part of Trump's central objective of his ⁠war ⁠on Iran that Tehran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 17:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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