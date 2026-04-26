Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump was likely target of shooting at White House correspondents' dinner: US official

The man fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent at a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton hotel before being tackled and arrested.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 14:19 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us