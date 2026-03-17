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Trump was warned of likely Iranian retaliation on Gulf allies: Sources

"Nobody, nobody, no, no, no. The greatest experts, nobody thought they were going to hit," replied Trump.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:31 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpGulf

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