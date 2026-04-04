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Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows

One source with direct knowledge of the matter said Trump had asked allies about their thoughts on potential replacements for his intelligence chief.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:32 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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