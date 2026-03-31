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Trump willing to end war against Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains shut: Report

Trump and his team recently assessed that forcing open the chokepoint would extend the conflict beyond their planned four-to-six-week timeline.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:18 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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