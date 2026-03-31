<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has told aides he is open to winding down the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, potentially postponing efforts to reopen the vital route.</p><p>According to a report by <em>The Wall Street Journal</em>, officials said Trump and his team recently assessed that forcing open the chokepoint would extend the conflict beyond their planned four-to-six-week timeline. Instead, the administration is prioritising weakening Iran’s naval capabilities and missile stockpiles before scaling back hostilities and pushing for a diplomatic solution to restore trade flows.</p><p>If diplomatic efforts fall short, Washington is expected to urge allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead in reopening the strait, said <em>WJS</em> report quoting officials. </p><p>The narrow passage, which links the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, remains effectively shut, severely disrupting global shipping, including container, bulk and oil cargo movements. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.</p>.'To find out soon': Trump puts a face to Iran talks, says negotiating with parliamentary speaker.<p>At a briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that the operation was always intended to last four to six weeks, noting that the campaign has now reached day 30. She also suggested that Arab nations could be asked to share the operational burden.</p><p>In a related development, reportedly the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>carried out strikes on a key ammunition facility in Isfahan using 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, targeting fortified or underground structures. </p><p>Trump later shared visuals of the operation on Truth Social.</p>.<p>The conflict escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran starting February 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran and widening tensions across the Gulf region.</p>