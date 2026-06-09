Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee for high-skilled workers deemed illegal by US court

<p>The US President Donald Trump-imposed $100,000 fee on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/president-donald-trump-has-nuanced-and-commonsense-opinion-on-h-1b-visas-white-house-3809347">H-1B visas</a> for highly skilled foreign workers has been deemed illegal by a US court, concluding that it constituted an unlawful tax Congress never authorised.</p><p>US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging a fee Trump announced in September that exponentially raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas.</p><p>The administration said that the fee was a lawful monetary penalty that the president was authorised to impose under federal immigration law. It argued that the law gave him power to restrict the entry of certain foreign nationals when he deems it "detrimental to the interests of the United States."</p>.Texas halts H-1B visas at state universities, agencies, affecting Indians.<p>However, Sorokin said that the fee was not a penalty but a tax that the Republican president lacked any authorisation from Congress to issue and that the US State Department and US Citizenship and Immigration Services could not implement.</p><p>"Here, the substance and application of the $100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax, regardless of what the payment is called," wrote Sorokin, a judge appointed by Democrat Barack Obama. </p><p>The judge referred to the US Supreme Court's February ruling that deemed Trump's tariffs illegal. In that case, the apex court had said the president had no authority under immigration law to levy a tax. </p><p>White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers in a statement said the Trump administration is confident Sorokin's order will be reversed on appeal.</p><p>"President Trump has clear legal authority to restrict entry of any class of aliens he determines is not in America’s best interests, and that is exactly what he did," she said.</p><p>Under the H-1B programme, 65,000 visas are issues annually and another20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years. Technology companies in particular rely heavily on workers who receive H-1B visas.</p><p>Before Trump's new fee, employers seeking visa for foreign nationals paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees depending on various factors. </p><p>The fee does not apply to visas granted to foreign citizens already in the United States on student visas. </p>.US lawmaker introduces bill to end H1B visa program.<p>According to court filings, the increase in fee had seen reduced applications for the H-1B visa. </p><p>As of February 15, US Citizenship and Immigration Services had received just 85 payments of the $100,000 fee, the administration said in a March filing.</p><p>The Trump administration has also ordered enhanced vetting of H-1B applicants and proposed a new visa selection process that would favor higher-skilled and better-paid workers.</p><p>The increase in fee to $100,000 attracted at least three lawsuits challenging its implementation, including a case by the US Chamber of Commerce, which is appealing a December decision by a judge in Washington, DC, who rejected its claims that Trump had no authority to set the fee. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>