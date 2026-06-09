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Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee for high-skilled workers deemed illegal by US court

The Trump administration has also ordered enhanced vetting of H-1B applicants and proposed a new visa selection process that would ​favor higher-skilled and better-paid workers.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 19:05 IST
US newsDonald TrumpUS visaBoston

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