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Trump’s approval ratings dip ahead of midterms in November

The Iran war has dented the confidence of Americans in Trump's handling of economic issues, which were crucial to his political comeback in 2024.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:54 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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