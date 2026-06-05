Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Trump's latest tariff salvo no fix for global issue of forced labor

According to the International Labour Organization's most recent global estimates, there are 27.6 million people in forced labour — an increase of about 2.7 million since 2016.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 07:46 IST
World newsUSDonald Trumplabourtariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us