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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Trump's Gaza peace plan proposes Hamas disarmament in exchange for Israeli troop withdrawal and reconstruction.
Key points
• Proposal details
Trump's Board of Peace presented Hamas with a written disarmament proposal during Cairo meetings, requiring full decommissioning by Hamas and all armed groups without exceptions.
• Incentives offered
Amnesty and targeted investments in Gaza are being offered to Hamas in exchange for disarmament, though funding remains uncertain.
• Israel's stance
Israel demands Hamas' complete disarmament and has not withdrawn troops, controlling half of Gaza's territory.
• Hamas' response
Hamas has thus far refused to lay down weapons, fearing attacks from rival militias, some backed by Israel.
• Plan's status
Disarmament talks were paused during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran but are now resuming as part of Trump's Gaza plan.
Key statistics
$7 billion
Pledged funds for Gaza reconstruction
February 28
Date of U.S.-Israeli war on Iran
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 March 2026, 10:32 IST