Trump's Gaza peace plan proposes Hamas disarmament in exchange for Israeli troop withdrawal and reconstruction.

Key points

• Proposal details Trump's Board of Peace presented Hamas with a written disarmament proposal during Cairo meetings, requiring full decommissioning by Hamas and all armed groups without exceptions.

• Incentives offered Amnesty and targeted investments in Gaza are being offered to Hamas in exchange for disarmament, though funding remains uncertain.

• Israel's stance Israel demands Hamas' complete disarmament and has not withdrawn troops, controlling half of Gaza's territory.

• Hamas' response Hamas has thus far refused to lay down weapons, fearing attacks from rival militias, some backed by Israel.