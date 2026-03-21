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Trump's peace board hands Hamas disarmament proposal: Report

Trump's Gaza plan, to which Israel and Hamas agreed in October, sees Israeli troops withdrawing from ​Gaza and reconstruction starting as Hamas lays ⁠down its weapons.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:32 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Trump's peace board hands Hamas disarmament proposal: Sources

In one line
Trump's Gaza peace plan proposes Hamas disarmament in exchange for Israeli troop withdrawal and reconstruction.
Key points
Proposal details
Trump's Board of Peace presented Hamas with a written disarmament proposal during Cairo meetings, requiring full decommissioning by Hamas and all armed groups without exceptions.
Incentives offered
Amnesty and targeted investments in Gaza are being offered to Hamas in exchange for disarmament, though funding remains uncertain.
Israel's stance
Israel demands Hamas' complete disarmament and has not withdrawn troops, controlling half of Gaza's territory.
Hamas' response
Hamas has thus far refused to lay down weapons, fearing attacks from rival militias, some backed by Israel.
Plan's status
Disarmament talks were paused during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran but are now resuming as part of Trump's Gaza plan.
Key statistics
$7 billion
Pledged funds for Gaza reconstruction
February 28
Date of U.S.-Israeli war on Iran
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:32 IST
World newsIsraelUS newsDonald TrumpWest AsiaHamasGazaMiddle East

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