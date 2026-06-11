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Trump’s sharp turn on China: Embracing it as a peer power

The new phrase — 'constructive strategic stability' — was rolled out by both governments during President Donald Trump’s meeting in Beijing last month with the leader of China, Xi Jinping.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:49 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:49 IST
World newsUSChinaDonald Trump

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