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Trump's signature on $100 bill to put him in small circle of sitting presidents

The Treasury secretary's signature was added about ​a century ago. It will remain there alongside Trump's.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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