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Trump’s son Eric to join father's state visit to China

Trump had criticised his Democratic predecessor, ⁠President Joe Biden, ⁠for his son Hunter accompanying him to China when Biden was vice president.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:01 IST
World newsUSChinaDonald TrumpIranHassan RouhaniDonald Trump

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