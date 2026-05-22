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Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Trump's top US intelligence official: Report

Gabbard advised Trump of her intention to ​step down ⁠during a Oval Office meeting on Friday. Her resignation ⁠is ‌effective June 30.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:22 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpresignationTulsi Gabbard

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