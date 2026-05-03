<p>Two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> service members participating in a joint exercise African Lion 2026 were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/morocco">Morocco</a> on Saturday, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Sunday.</p><p>US, Moroccan and other partner forces have launched coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets, AFRICOM said.</p>.US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say.<p>The incident remains under investigation and the search is ongoing, the statement added.</p><p>African Lion is US Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, aimed at improving interoperability among US forces, NATO Allies, and African partner nations.</p>