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Two US troops missing during African Lion exercise in Morocco, AFRICOM says

The incident remains ‌under investigation ‌and the search is ongoing, the statement added.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 13:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesAfricaUS ArmyMorocco

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