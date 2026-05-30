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U-turn on green card rules? Not all immigrants required to 'return home' for applications

The DHS said the USCIS memo of May 22 was not a blanket change and that it would be up to individual immigration officers to decide whether someone should be forced to go abroad to gain a green card.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:23 IST
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