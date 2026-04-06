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UAE says the use of Hormuz must be guaranteed in any US-Iran deal

Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told the world’s most critical oil artery cannot be weaponised.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:47 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUAEMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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