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Uncertainty surrounds US-Iran talks as ceasefire nears end

Pakistan’s government said it was deploying thousands of security officers in Islamabad, the capital, to ensure negotiators’ safety.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:28 IST
World newsUSIranCeasefireWest Asia

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