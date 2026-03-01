Menu
United States says it sinks Iranian warship

"As ‌the President said, ‌members of ‌Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police 'must lay down your ⁠weapons.' ⁠Abandon ship," Central Command said in a post on X, referring to remarks on ​Saturday by President Donald ​Trump.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 16:52 IST
