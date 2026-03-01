<p>Washington: The US military said on Sunday it has sunk an Iranian warship and called on Iranian forces to lay down their arms and leave their posts. The US Central Command, which is overseeing ongoing US attacks on Iran, said it sunk an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier.</p> .Oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members comes under attack off Oman coast.<p>"As the President said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police 'must lay down your weapons.' Abandon ship," Central Command said in a post on X, referring to remarks on Saturday by President Donald Trump. </p>