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Upset at Iran war coverage, FCC chair warns TV networks with license revocation; faces backlash, Trump applauds

After US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media coverage of the Iran war, Carr asked news broadcasters to 'correct course' and 'operate in public interest'.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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