US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes on takeoff in California; 8 crew feared dead

<p> A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed on Monday shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California's Mojave Desert, the base said.</p><p>Eight crew members are believed to have died, <em>CNN</em> reported, citing the base.</p>.US rescues downed Air Force officer deep inside Iran, officials say.<p>Aerial video footage of the crash scene, about 100 miles (161 km) north of Los Angeles, showed a charred, smoldering patch of the desert floor roughly the size of a football field as an emergency vehicle drove along the perimeter of the site.</p><p>There were no large pieces of debris readily visible in the footage.</p><p>"Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing," the base wrote in a post on X.</p><p>The multi-engine jet bomber crashed "shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 am," the base said in the official alert on X.</p><p>There was no immediate word on the number of crew members aboard the plane, or on whether anyone survived.</p>