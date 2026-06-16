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US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes on takeoff in California; 8 crew feared dead

Aerial video footage of the crash scene, about 100 miles (161 km) north of ​Los Angeles, ⁠showed a charred, smoldering patch of the desert floor roughly the size of a football field.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:39 IST
World newsUnited StatesCaliforniaUS Air Force

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