US and Iran closing in on one-page memorandum to end war: Reports

<p>A report by Axios says that the White House has started believing that it is getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.</p><p>The report further suggests that the US expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours. It also says that nothing has been agreed yet but said this was the closest the parties had been to an agreement since the war began.</p>.Iran conflict may have motivated White House dinner shooting suspect, claims US intelligence report.<p>Among other provisions, the deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the US agreeing to lift its sanctions and release billions in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Axios said.</p><p>However, the US State Department and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>