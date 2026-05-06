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US and Iran closing in on one-page memorandum to end war: Reports

The report further suggests that the US expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 ⁠hours.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:02 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiamemorandumThe White House

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