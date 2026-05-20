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US announces federal charges against Indian national wanted for 2017 murder of New Jersey mother, son

Hameed fled to India and now faces federal charges for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the District of New Jersey.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:23 IST
World newsCrimemurderNew JerseyFBI

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