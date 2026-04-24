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US announces preliminary anti-dumping duty on solar cells from India

The department's notice lists four Indian manufacturers - Mundra Solar PV, Mundra Solar Energy, Kowa Company, and Premier Energy Photovoltaic.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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