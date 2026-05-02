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US approves military sales of over $8.6 billion to Middle East allies

The announcements came as the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran marked nine weeks since its start and more ​than three weeks since ⁠a fragile ceasefire came into effect.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 01:22 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 01:22 IST
World newsUSMiddle East

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