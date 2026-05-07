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US awaits Iran's response to latest peace proposal to end war

Business leaders, consumers, politicians, shipping companies and many others around the world have also been watching closely for signs of a breakthrough.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 17:10 IST
World newsUSIranwar

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