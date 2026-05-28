US carries out new strikes in Iran against military site, official says

<p>Washington: The US military carried out new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to US forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Reuters on Wednesday.</p><p>The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US military has also intercepted and shot down multiple Iranian drones that posed a similar threat. </p>.US military says it carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran.<p>The US military strikes, which have not been previously reported, came during negotiations to end a three-month-old war that has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks. </p><p>US President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday dismissed a Iranian state media report that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal. Trump said the waterway would remain open. </p><p>The US last carried out what it called defensive strikes against Iran on Monday, in what Iran called a violation of the countries' fragile ceasefire. The US targets included boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites that the US military's Central Command said posed a threat to US forces.</p>