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US carries out new strikes in Iran against military site, official says

The US military strikes, which have ⁠not been ‌previously reported, came during negotiations to end a three-month-old war.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 00:08 IST
World newsUSIranStrike

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