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'US controls Iran's fate': Pete Hegseth insists Washington's objectives in Tehran have not changed

"Our objectives, given directly from ⁠our America-first president, remain exactly what they were on day one," Hegseth told reporters.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 15:50 IST
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