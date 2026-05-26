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US Court blocks Alabama from erasing majority-Black US House district

Republican officials in Alabama are expected to appeal the decision to the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:55 IST
World newsUSAlabamaUS Supreme Court

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