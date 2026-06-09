US crew rescued after helicopter goes down near Strait of Hormuz

<p>A US helicopter went down near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz </a>on Monday. </p><p>The Army Apache helicopter went down and its two crew members were rescued safely, <em>Reuters</em> cited <em>The New York Times</em>. </p>.Strait of Hormuz will be open but with transit fees: Iran envoy to Moscow.<p>The reason for the tragedy is not clear yet, and its not known whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire or experienced mechanical failure, the report stated. </p><p>US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the pilots "are fine".</p><p>Speaking on the runway at John F Kennedy International Airport, Trump said there was "nobody injured."</p><p>He added that the administration would issue a report later on Tuesday.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>