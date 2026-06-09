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US crew rescued after helicopter goes down near Strait of Hormuz

The reason for the tragedy is not clear yet, and its not known whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire or experienced mechanical failure.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesStrait of Hormuz

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