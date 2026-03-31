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US Defense Secretary Hegseth's broker looked to buy defense fund before Iran attack

The investment ⁠discussed ‌by Hegseth’s broker did not ultimately go ahead as the fund, which launched in ‌May last year, was not yet available for ⁠Morgan Stanley clients to buy.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 00:05 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 00:05 IST
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