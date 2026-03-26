Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US envoy Steve Witkoff says Iran is seeking an off-ramp

Witkoff said Pakistan had been ​acting as a mediator, confirming statements ​from Pakistani ​officials.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 15:57 IST
World newsUSIranTehran

Follow us on :

Follow Us