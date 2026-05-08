Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US expects Iranian response to peace proposal on May 8, clashes flare in Gulf amid truce

President Donald Trump said on May 7 a ceasefire was still ⁠holding despite the flare-ups.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 15:35 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpGulfWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us