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US 'fine' with some ships getting through Strait of Hormuz

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington is currently 'fine' with Iranian, Indian and Chinese ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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