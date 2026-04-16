Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US forces ready to restart combat if Iran doesn't agree a deal, says Hegseth

As part ‌of a campaign to pressure Tehran ⁠to agree to a deal, US military forces are mounting ‌a blockade on all ‌ships seeking to enter or leave Iran.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 13:13 IST
World newsUSIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us