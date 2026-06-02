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US has not offered Iran sanctions relief to reopen strait: US Secy Marco Rubio

Rubio said there will be sanctions relief for Iran if they agree to give up their nuclear activities.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 16:45 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiawarConflictStrait of HormuzMarco Rubio

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