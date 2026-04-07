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US hits military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, Vance says no change to strategy

He said, 'We're not going to ⁠strike energy ⁠and infrastructure targets until the Iranians either make a proposal that we can get behind or don't make a proposal.'
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:37 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

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