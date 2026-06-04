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US House votes for measure that would end Iran war, in blow to Trump

It was the latest setback for Trump in ‌Congress despite his party's slim majorities in both the ​House and Senate.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 03:14 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 03:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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