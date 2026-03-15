<p>Washington: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>Department of Defense on Saturday identified the six US airmen who were killed in a plane crash over Iraq.</p><p>The airmen were on a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker supporting US attacks on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>. The crash involved another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire and is under investigation, the military has said.</p>.US carrying out rescue effort after military aircraft crash in Iraq.<p>Three airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, stationed at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Florida:</p><ul><li><p>Major John A Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Captain Ariana G Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Technical Sergeant Ashley B Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky.</p></li></ul><p>The other three airmen were in the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio:</p><ul><li><p>Captain Seth R Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Captain Curtis J Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Technical Sergeant Tyler H Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio. </p></li></ul>