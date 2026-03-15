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US identifies six service members killed in plane crash over Iraq

The airmen ‌were on ​a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker supporting US attacks on Iran.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 02:50 IST
World newsUnited StatesIraq

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