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US in talks with ‘top person’ who is ‘most respected’ in Iran: Donald Trump

Iran has denied being in talks with the US, but admitted that some countries in the region were making efforts to reduce tensions.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:58 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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