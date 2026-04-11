Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran: Report

The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in ​Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ​ways to ​end their six-week-old war.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 05:33 IST
World newsChinaIranUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us