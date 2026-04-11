<p>US intelligence indicates <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.</p><p>The network said there are indications that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/chinese-president-xi-jinping-meets-taiwans-opposition-leader-cheng-li-wun-says-peace-common-wish-3962892">Beijing </a>is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.</p><p>The US State Department, White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.</p>.'Iran does not have to make a deal, we'll be leaving soon': Trump says US could end war in two to three weeks.<p>Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.</p><p>The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war. </p>