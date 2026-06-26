US-Iran agreement grants access to Tehran's nuclear sites, IAEA chief says

<p>IAEA chief on Friday said that US-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>agreement grants access to Tehran's nuclear sites. Tehran indicated that key sites would remain off-limits until a final deal with Washington is reached and sanctions are lifted.</p>.Pakistan says Iran-US talks expected to resume next week.<p>International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said, "There is an agreement and to comply with that agreement, the IAEA will have to have access and inspect."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>