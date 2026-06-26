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US-Iran agreement grants access to Tehran's nuclear sites, IAEA chief says

Tehran ⁠indicated that key sites would remain off-limits until a ⁠final ‌deal with Washington is reached and ‌sanctions are ⁠lifted.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIAEA

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