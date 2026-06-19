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US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland called off, clouding prospects for lasting truce

The talks, set for the mountaintop resort of Burgenstock, would not take place, Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed, but gave no details.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranSwitzerlandWest AsiaMiddle East

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