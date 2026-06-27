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Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | Iran Guards say targeted US sites in response to strikes

Hello Readers! The United States and Iran traded military strikes after Washington on Friday accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardising a fragile ceasefire. ​Iranian media said a ⁠projectile struck the ⁠area around ‌a ​pier in Sirik in southern ​Iran on ⁠Friday. Citing ‌a ‌military source, ‌they added ‌that warning shots had been fired ⁠hours ⁠earlier on Friday toward "violating vessels" in the Strait of ​Hormuz. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:28 IST
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07:5527 Jun 2026

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Published 27 June 2026, 02:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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