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Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | Iran Guards say targeted US sites in response to strikes
Hello Readers! The United States and Iran traded military strikes after Washington on Friday accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardising a fragile ceasefire. Iranian media said a projectile struck the area around a pier in Sirik in southern Iran on Friday. Citing a military source, they added that warning shots had been fired hours earlier on Friday toward "violating vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:28 IST
Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | Iran Guards say targeted US sites in response to strikes: state TV
Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | 'Foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement': Trump slams Iran for attack on cargo ships
Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates |US military conducts strikes on Iran after cargo ship attack
Published 27 June 2026, 02:28 IST