LIVE Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | Iran Guards say targeted US sites in response to strikes

Hello Readers! The United States and Iran traded military strikes after Washington on Friday accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardising a fragile ceasefire. ​Iranian media said a ⁠projectile struck the ⁠area around ‌a ​pier in Sirik in southern ​Iran on ⁠Friday. Citing ‌a ‌military source, ‌they added ‌that warning shots had been fired ⁠hours ⁠earlier on Friday toward "violating vessels" in the Strait of ​Hormuz. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.